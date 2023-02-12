WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The Krewe of Janus rolled through the Twin Cities on February 11, and we spoke to some paradegoers about what they loved most about the parade.

Addyson Verbois says, “The thing that I like about parades is you get to meet new people and you get to catch beads and have a very fun experience instead of just staying in the house.”

The parade is fun for all ages and Cheri Fletcher told us how this is a time for her to spend with her grandkids.

“You know it’s good for kids, I got all my grandkids here and they’re going to have a blast. I got a bag in my pocket for them to catch all the beads so we’re going to have a good time.”