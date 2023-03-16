MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Ouachita Workforce Development Board 81 will support youth in Ouachita Parish with scholarship opportunities that can provide up to $20,000 for tuition and related services. This event will take place at the Monroe Civic Center Arena from 9:00 AM through 1:00 PM.

At the youth program, more than 750 children will be present to learn more about the prospects. The program will have more than 40 local businesses looking for qualified candidates to hire and local universities providing information to prospective students.

For more information, you can contact Ouachita American Job Center at 318-362-3058.