OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On May 13, 2023, at 4:30 PM, the Ouachita RiverFest will host its Duck Drop event at the Ouachita River. According to officials, approximately 5,000 rubber ducks will race and the first-place winner will be awarded $1,000, the second-place winner will be awarded $500, and the third-place winner will be awarded $250.