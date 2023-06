MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, June 23, 2023, the Ouachita River Blues Society will host a Blues Mixer event. This event will start from 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita River Blues Society

This event will take place at 901 Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. Mathias Lattin will be the special guest performer.