WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, at 2:47 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South 5th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle in the driveway. Upon arrival, police made contact with 47-year-old Charles Douglas Brown and Charlene Davis.

According to West Monroe Police, they obtained a search warrant for the residence and found the following items during their search:

224 grams of marijuana

30-30 lever action rifle

Multiple live rounds of ammunition in Brown’s and Davis’ bedroom

Brown and Davis were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Brown was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Davis was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.