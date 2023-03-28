MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The proposition for the renewal of the 1.75 mileage property tax for the parish health unit and animal shelter was passed on Saturday, March 25th. The original mileage would have expired at the end of this year.

The health unit will regain their original funding we had in place for them for many years. We had to take part of that to help offset the cost to run an animal shelter. The animal shelter will get a boost in the mileage that supports the operations out there.” Shane Smiley, President of Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

Shane Smiley, the President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury says it took one time for the voters to get out and vote overwhelmingly, showing how strongly they feel about the animals and the community. He also shared the next steps they are taking in this process.

We’ve got several locations that we’ve looked at very hard and we may have one or two more that we’re going to look at in addition to those. According to the advisory board and the police jury and the save our shelter group with all of us working together, within a period of 60- 90 days we should have a site narrowed down and selected. Then we will go back to our architect and review those plans and make sure that we’re going to be building something within our budget. Shane Smiley, President of Ouachita Parish Police Jury

Smiley explained the average price citizens will pay for the mileage now that the proposition has been passed.

On a $250,000 home I think the average amount they will pay for this complete mileage that supports the health unit and the animal shelter; both parts the operations and construction of the animal shelter is going to run about 18 dollars for the average; that’s 18 dollars for a year.

