All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 15, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Jonesboro Road in West Monroe, La. The driver, Terry Justin Martin, Jr. was determined to be allegedly driving with a suspended driver’s license.

According to deputies, they found the driver to be in possession of approximately 250 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 78.4 grams of suspected marijuana, 3 suspected Xanax pills, two .22 caliber pistols, and drug paraphernalia. Martin was placed under arrest and charged with numerous narcotics-related offenses.