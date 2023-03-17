OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The 14th Annual USSSA Tripp Roth Softball Tournament will take place at ULM University Park and the Sterlington Sports Complex on March 17, 2023. The tournament will conclude on March 19.

A total of 116 teams will compete from across the country. Divisions include Mens-D, Mens-E, Men-Champ, Womens-Champ and Mixed A.

The tournament is estimated to bring a total of $407,900 and 1,100 room nights to Ouachita Parish over the three-day tournament.

For more information, contact Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s Executive Vice President of Sales, at (318) 387-569.