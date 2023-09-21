OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office presented Aubrey L. Griffin with the Sheriff’s Valor Award. Aubrey, an Ouachita Parish school student, learned of a possible threat at her school on September 12, 2023.

According to deputies, Aubrey’s awareness prevented a potential threat from taking place at the school. Aubrey was also rewarded with the National Student Hero Award from a nonprofit organization, The Uvalde Foundation For Kids.