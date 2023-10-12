Ouachita Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a Retired Lieutenant Eugene Robinson. According to officials, Lieutenant Robinson passed away on October 9, 2023.

He began his career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1986 in correction, where he served until he retired in 2013 as a Shift Lieutenant at the Ouachita Correctional Center. He served the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ouachita Parish for 27 years.

Those who worked with Lt. Robinson remember him as a dedicated Deputy Sheriff and supervisor. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Morehouse Baptist Association Building, 8420 Collinston Road, in Bastrop, La.

Quiet hour will be Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at New Jerusalem MBC, 1655 Martin Luther King South in Bastrop, La.

Deputies ask the public to please remember his family in your prayers during this time of mourning.