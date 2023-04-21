OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE.KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Conceal and Carry class on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and Thursday, June 1, 2023, both beginning at 6:00 PM. The classes will be held at the Ouachita Sheriff’s Office-North Delta Training Academy building at the Ouachita Parish Public Rifle Range, 268 Sheriff Richard Fewel Road in West Monroe.

Tuesday’s class will strictly be classroom presentation and Thursday’s class will consist of firearm qualification. Participation is required for both classes and the registration deadline is May 22, 2023.

Participants are required to bring their own materials such as, firearms, 50 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses and hearing protection.

Fee Schedule:

One participant: $100.00

Renewal for one: $75.00

Family Package: $150.00

For more information about registering, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office-North Delta Training Academy at 318-307-1891.