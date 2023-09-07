OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office will host its Youth Fishing Tournament. The tournament will start at 6 AM, and participants can fish at any waterway in Ouachita Parish.

For additional instructions, be sure to view the list below:

Participants do not need to report to the tournament headquarters before fishing.

Poles and bait will be available at the tournament headquarters if needed.

Weigh-in is from 10 AM to 11 AM. Participants must check in before 11 AM.

Bring the participant’s biggest fish to weigh in (dead or alive).

Winners will be announced at approximately 11:30 AM.

All participants must check in at registration, even if not weighing a fish.

The event is for participants who are between 2 to 12 years old.

The event is free and hot dogs, snow cones, kids activities, and door prizes will be available at the tournament.