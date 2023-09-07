OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office will host its Youth Fishing Tournament. The tournament will start at 6 AM, and participants can fish at any waterway in Ouachita Parish.
For additional instructions, be sure to view the list below:
- Participants do not need to report to the tournament headquarters before fishing.
- Poles and bait will be available at the tournament headquarters if needed.
- Weigh-in is from 10 AM to 11 AM. Participants must check in before 11 AM.
- Bring the participant’s biggest fish to weigh in (dead or alive).
- Winners will be announced at approximately 11:30 AM.
- All participants must check in at registration, even if not weighing a fish.
- The event is for participants who are between 2 to 12 years old.
The event is free and hot dogs, snow cones, kids activities, and door prizes will be available at the tournament.