OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office invites the public to participate in their annual OPSO Bass Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to take place on June 24, 2023, from 6 AM until 3 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Everyone is invited to participate and attend this event. The tournament will benefit the Horse Assisted Therapy Service of Northeast Louisiana.

If you are interested in participating in this tournament, registration locations are listed in the photo above.