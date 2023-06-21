OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate 31-year-old Krystal Leanne Loretta Hebron. She was last in contact with her family around two weeks ago.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Krystal is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has been known to be in the Bawcomville area in the past.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Krystal is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.