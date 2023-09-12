OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Lakota Taylor. Lakota is described as an American Indian female standing at five feet and one inch tall and weighing about 90–100 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and is believed to be traveling on foot, possibly in the Duff Road and Wildwood Trailer Park areas of Monroe. If you have any information on Lakota’s whereabouts, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.