OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting help locating 16-year-old Tyrecia Shaw. She is described as a Black female standing at five feet and six inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Her last known location is in the area of Kentucky Street in Monroe.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information on Tyrecia’s whereabouts, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.