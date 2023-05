OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office need assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Abella Biedenharn age 14.

She is described as a White female, 5’6’ tall and weighing 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Old Arkansas Road area of West Monroe and was wearing black t-shirt and green shorts.

If you have information regarding the location of Arabella Biedenharn contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.