OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for help locating a woman for welfare concerns. Authorities are searching for 57-year-old Patricia Richard, who has no known address. She is described as a White female standing at five feet and three inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Members of Richard’s family last had contact with her in November 2022, when she was in Monroe but did not have a permanent address. If you have any information on Richard’s location, you are urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.