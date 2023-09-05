OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — During a press conference held by officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, authorities announced that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement agencies conducted a warrant round-up from August 30, 2023, to August 31, 2023.

According to authorities, approximately 88 total arrests were made during the warrant round-up. During the round-up, authorities seized the following items:

ItemsTotal Number
Guns14 (three were stolen)
Marijuana11,593 grams (approximately 25.6 pounds)
Xanax505
Fentanyl Pills47
Powder Fentanyl2 grams
Ecstasy Pills330
Cocaine31.3 grams
Hydrocodone12 pills
Methamphetamine25 grams
Clonazepam1 pill
Body Armor1 vest
  • Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

A list of law enforcement agencies that participated in the round-up can be seen in the list below:

  • Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Monroe Police Department
  • West Monroe Police Department
  • Metro Narcotics
  • Louisiana National Guard Drug Task Force (Air Wing)
  • Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office
  • U.S. Marshal’s Office
  • DEA
  • LSP Bureau of Narcotics
  • La. Department of Probation and Parole