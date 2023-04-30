OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office honored fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Justin L. Beard. On April 30, 2017, Deputy Beard lost his life in the line of duty.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Beard suffered a fatal injury in a traffic accident while responding to a burglar alarm during a severe thunderstorm. Deputy Beard was respected by his peers during his three-and-a-half years at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Friends dedicated a portion of Highway 557 in West Monroe in his honor to commemorate his service to his community.