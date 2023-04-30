OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office honored fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Justin L. Beard. On April 30, 2017, Deputy Beard lost his life in the line of duty.
Beard suffered a fatal injury in a traffic accident while responding to a burglar alarm during a severe thunderstorm. Deputy Beard was respected by his peers during his three-and-a-half years at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Friends dedicated a portion of Highway 557 in West Monroe in his honor to commemorate his service to his community.