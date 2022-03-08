Video courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released a public information video about the Ouachita Correctional Center (OCC). The Ouachita Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Glenn Springfield, wanted to remind and educate people on the importance of the Ouachita Correctional Center and its purpose. To learn more, watch the video posted above.