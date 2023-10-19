OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has received a donation of stuffed animals from the Warhawk Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Club of Monroe, the Hog Chapter.

This donation is specifically used to help young children that have faced traumatic experiences, such as a car accident, the death or serious injury of a family member, domestic violence, or possibly the child is a victim.

Deputies in the Patrol and Investigative Divisions will give the animals to children they encounter in these type situations to help them cope with the tragedy in their lives.