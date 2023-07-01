OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw and Sheriff Jay Russell presented a $3,000 donation to Horse Assisted Therapy Services of North Louisiana (HATS). Leslie Vowles accepted the donation on behalf of the organization.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The money was collected from the proceeds of the annual Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Bass Tournament on the Ouachita that took place on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Each year, proceeds from the tournament are donated to HATS.

HATS aims to provide therapeutic horsemanship instruction to people who are “differently abled” and their families through equine-assisted activities.

We hope everyone enjoyed the tournament. We extend our thanks to the teams that participated and especially thank the sponsors that help us with it each year. The proceeds go to a very worthy cause. Sheriff Jay Russell, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

