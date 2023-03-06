OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office honored the memory of a fallen officer who lost his life in the line of duty. On March 4, 2010, Corporal J. R. Searcy was assisting with an arrest when his life was taken.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Searcy offered to help a fellow deputy locate and arrest a suspect involved in an aggravated battery investigation. During the arrest, the suspect pulled out a handgun and proceeded to fire it, which left Corporal Searcy fatally wounded. On March 6, 2010, Searcy succumbed to his injuries from the gunshot wound and passed away.

Corporal Searcy was a respected eight-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. In memory of the deputy’s years of service, friends named a branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library in his honor and had a statue made of him and his K-9 partner, Rico, near the entrance.