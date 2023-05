MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 9, 2023, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office-North Delta Training Academy had their 150th class graduation. Thirty-four officers, representing 18 agencies in our North Delta region, completed the 18 weeks of intense training and are now Louisiana Peace Officers Standards and Training Certified.

