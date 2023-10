UPDATE (4:07 PM): According to authorities, Hunter Williams has been located.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Hunter Peyton Williams. According to authorities, Williams is described as a white male who stands at five feet nine inches and weighs 165 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Williams was last seen on October 25, 2023, in Monroe, La. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.