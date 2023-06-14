OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Tamaya Orion Clark. According to authorities, Clark is described as a black female who stands at five feet three inches and weighs 160 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Clark was last seen wearing black shorts, a black hoodie, and red shoes and is known to frequent the Charmingdale Subdivision area. If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-329-1200.