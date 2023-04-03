OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 3, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the loss of retired Colonel Alfred Calhoun. According to officials, Calhoun passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Prior to joining the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, he served in the U. S. Marine Corps, stationed in Guam. Calhoun joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1971 and gained the reputation of a hardworking Law Enforcement Officer.

By 1973, Calhoun transferred to the Investigation Division and continued to work his way up the ranks, becoming Colonel in 1984. Calhoun was well-known and respected in law enforcement.

According to officials, Calhoun’s funeral service will be held on April 6, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe at 2 PM. Visitation will take place at 12 PM.