OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile 13-year-old Rosie A Haddox. Hoddox is described as a white female who stands at five feet three inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

According to authorities, she has brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. Hodox was last seen at her Swartz residence wearing gray pants, with a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, and black socks. She may be in the Rsston area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.