OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile 14-year-old Dy’Lan Armstrong. According to authorities, Armstrong is described as a Black male five feet tall and 4 inches and weighs 140 pounds.
He was last seen on June 5, 2023, on Julianna Way in Monroe, La., and is possibly with friends in that neighborhood. Armstrong was wearing a black Nike shirt with his dreadlocks in a ponytail. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 318-329-1200.