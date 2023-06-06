OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile 14-year-old Dy’Lan Armstrong. According to authorities, Armstrong is described as a Black male five feet tall and 4 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

He was last seen on June 5, 2023, on Julianna Way in Monroe, La., and is possibly with friends in that neighborhood. Armstrong was wearing a black Nike shirt with his dreadlocks in a ponytail. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 318-329-1200.