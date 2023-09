OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Sheriff’s Deputies are currently conducting an investigation into an incident where a pedestrian was intentionally injured by a driver on Highway 80 in Calhoun. To further investigate in the incident, authorities closed Highway 80 from Pine Grove Circle to Ada Street. The Highway has been opened up again, but the investigation continues.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. No further details are available at this time.