OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday morning, March 5, 2023, at approximately 3:48 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at the corner of Burg Jones Lane and Thelma Drive in Monroe.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a deceased male victim with a gunshot wound. There is currently an investigation taking place in regards to the shooting. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

There are currently no additional details available. Anyone who has information in connection to the shooting is urged to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.