OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Sheriff Russel and deputies congratulate six young men, who completed the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office DMAC Program, for graduating high school. The list of graduates and the colleges they will be attending, be sure to view the list below.

Myron Thomas will attend Southern University

JaTyren Dorsey will attend Louisiana Delta College

Malik Williams will attend ULM

Charlie Robinson will attend LA Tech

Fred Jackson will attend LA Tech

Jamarion Treadway will attend LSU Alexandria