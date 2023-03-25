OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of Corporal Dianne Wallace after 24 years of service. Corporal Wallace’s career began in 1999 in the Court Support Division, and she later transferred to the Ouachita Correctional Center before returning to Court Support, where she served for approximately 10 years.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

For numerous years, Corporal Wallace served on the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. Before being employed at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, she worked for the Monroe Police Department and the West Monroe Police Department.

The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate Corporal Wallace on her retirement and thank her for her years of service.