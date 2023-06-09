Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigated several vehicle burglaries in the Mallard Estates and Remington Estates Subdivisions in West Monroe, La. According to reports, this has led to the arrest of Jamarrh McAllister. McAllister has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on 4 counts of Simple Burglary and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to authorities, a warrant has been issued for the second suspect 29-year-old Danny Walker. Several credit cards and a firearm were taken in the vehicle burglaries, both of which have been recovered. Walker has been charged with 4 counts of Simple Burglary, anyone with any information about the location of Walker is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.