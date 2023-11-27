OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need assistance locating two runaway juveniles. The two juveniles are believed to be traveling together.

16-year-old Jonathan Saquibal and 17-year-old Daniel Maloney were last seen walking on Tidwell Road in West Monroe on November 26, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Saquibal was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, and Maloney was wearing a black t-shirt with shorts. No further description is available for either subject.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these juveniles is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.