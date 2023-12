OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators need assistance locating a runaway juvenile 16-year-old Trenitti Freeman. Freeman is described as a black female who stands at five feet six inches and weighs 102 pounds.

Photo courtesy of The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Freeman was last seen with her sister on November 30, 2023, at the Riser Football game, wearing black sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweater. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact authorities 318-329-1200.