OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently trying to locate a missing woman. Lauren Lavigne, 32, was last seen in West Monroe between April 28 and May 4, 2022. She is described as a White female, 5’5″ and 130 pounds.



She was last seen traveling in a blue or black GMC Yukon type SUV with unknown Texas tags.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Lavigne is asked to contact OPSO at 318-329-1200.