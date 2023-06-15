OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 15, 2023, deputies assigned to the Ouachita Sheriff’s SCAT conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Orange Street in Monroe. When authorities stopped the vehicle, contact was made with the driver, Oterrance L. Matthews, and two occupants, Stephyium Burks and Tavarius Cooks.

Although Matthews attempted to flee on foot, he was taken into custody by authorities. Burks and Cooks were also arrested with Matthews. In the suspect’s vehicle, authorities discovered a Glock handgun, one AR-style rifle, and an AK-47 rifle.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cooks was charged with Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Interfering with an Arrest. Burks was charged with Interfering and Resisting Arrest.

Matthews was charged with Interfering, Resisting Arrest, Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Narcotics and Possession of CDS I.

During booking, deputies uncovered that Matthews had several outstanding felony warrants charging him with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Cyberstalking, Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation for which he was also charged.