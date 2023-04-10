OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced multiple promotions within the sheriff’s office. According to officials, Lieutenant Michael Judd has been promoted to Patrol Shift Captain. Judd is a 30-year veteran with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and previously served as a shift Lieutenant.

Officials also announced that Sergeant Paul Zuber has been promoted to Patrol Shift Lieutenant. Zuber has 26 years of law enforcement experience, 22 of which have been with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.