OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the passing of two retired deputies, Deputy Frank Brice and Corporal John Earl Becton, Sr.

Deputy Brice began his employment with OPSO in 2001 at the Ouachita Correctional Center and retired in 2015. Prior to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brice was an officer of the Monroe Police Department where he retired from the department as a Captain after 27 years. In total, Brice was in law enforcement for approximately 41 years. He passed away on October 22, 2023.

Corporal Becton began his career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1987 at the Ouachita Correctional Center. He retired from there in 2000 after serving 13 years. Prior to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Becton worked the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for over 25 years. Becton passed away on October 19, 2023.