OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Offices announces Kayl Underwood as the recipient for the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Underwood plans to attend Louisiana Tech University and pursue music as a field of study.

Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about. This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Ouachita Parish’s Honorary Members.

Sheriff Jay Russell