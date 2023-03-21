OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ouachita Parish community mourn the loss of retired Sergeant Bobby Gilmore. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Sergeant Gilmore passed away on March 17, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Gilmore’s career with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began in the Corrections Division in 1990. Later, he transferred to the Court Support Division, where he continued to work until his retirement in 2006. Sergeant Gilmore served for 16 years and was well liked and respected by his acquaintances and colleagues.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 1PM until 6 PM at Miller’s Funeral Home on Renwick Street in Monroe. The funeral service will take place at 11 AM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the funeral home. The burial will be immediately after the service at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.