Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, on August 11, 2023, retired Corporal Harris Segal passed away after a lengthy illness.

Corporal Segal started his career in corrections and later transferred to court support, where he served until 2014, when he retired. Before joining the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, he served three years in the U.S. Army.

Corporal Segal is remembered by his coworkers as a very dedicated deputy who was well liked and enjoyed working with others. He always wore a smile when you met him. The KTVE/KARD sends our condolences to Corporal Harris Segal’s family and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.