OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2024, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced road closures in the area due to icy road conditions. The following roads are closed:

All other parish roads are open but many do still have icy conditions in several areas. Icing conditions will continue to be a problem this morning but will improve as temperature rises. If you must travel this morning, do so with caution as you may still encounter patches of ice.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office