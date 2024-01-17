OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2024, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced road closures in the area due to icy road conditions. The following roads are closed:
- Kendallwood Road
- I-20 EB Mall exit loop
- I-20 EB on-ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill Fly ramp)
- I-20 WB loop entrance ramp at St. John St.
- Endom Bridge
- Lee Joyner Expressway
- 18th Street Overpass
All other parish roads are open but many do still have icy conditions in several areas. Icing conditions will continue to be a problem this morning but will improve as temperature rises. If you must travel this morning, do so with caution as you may still encounter patches of ice.Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office