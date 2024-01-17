WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2024, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a trespassing complaint on Martin Street in West Monroe, La. Upon approaching the residence, a deputy heard growling and barking, then observed what appeared to be a Pit Bull charging the deputy from the house next door.

According to authorities, the dog was on an extremely long rope that allowed enough distance for the dog to reach and attack the deputy. The deputy discharged their weapon, striking the dog.

The dog was injured but not fatally, and the owner was notified. To avoid being seriously injured, the deputy responded within policy to an aggressive dog attack.