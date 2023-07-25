OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Sheriff Jay Russell Will of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is retiring on June 30, 2024.

Although Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell will not officially retire until June 30, 2024, he will

not seek re-election in the October 14, 2023, primary. Russell began his 39-year career in law enforcement with OPSO at the Ouachita Correctional Center under Sheriff Laymon Godwin. He served in the Patrol Division and was later promoted to corporal as a Field Training Officer.

In 2007, Russell was promoted to OPSO Chief Deputy where he served until he was elected as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff in October of 2011. Jay Russell was sworn in as Sheriff of Ouachita Parish on July 1, 2012.

I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for the people of Ouachita Parish during my

time as Sheriff. We could not have done so much for this community without the efforts of the

men and women of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Russell said Sheriff Jay Russell Will