OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Sheriff Jay Russell Will of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is retiring on June 30, 2024.
Although Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell will not officially retire until June 30, 2024, he will
not seek re-election in the October 14, 2023, primary. Russell began his 39-year career in law enforcement with OPSO at the Ouachita Correctional Center under Sheriff Laymon Godwin. He served in the Patrol Division and was later promoted to corporal as a Field Training Officer.
In 2007, Russell was promoted to OPSO Chief Deputy where he served until he was elected as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff in October of 2011. Jay Russell was sworn in as Sheriff of Ouachita Parish on July 1, 2012.
I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for the people of Ouachita Parish during mySheriff Jay Russell Will
time as Sheriff. We could not have done so much for this community without the efforts of the
men and women of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Russell said
Marc Mashaw has been in the leadership position as the Chief Deputy during the implementation of our improvements and accomplishments. Chief Mashaw has an outstanding law enforcement career of over 34-years and has been our Chief Deputy for 11 years and he has the experience needed to be the Sheriff of Ouachita Parish, so I will be supporting him for that position.Sheriff Jay Russell Will