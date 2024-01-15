OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish School System will not have on-campus instruction on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024. This decision is made for the safety of students and staff with the current winter weather conditions.

Students should follow the directions in their Google Classroom account and the information they received from their teachers this past Friday to proceed with a remote learning day. Any assignment questions can be directed to a student’s teacher(s).

Any extra-curricular and night activities on Tuesday are postponed.

Further weather decisions regarding Wednesday will be posted on social media accounts (Facebook and Instagram @OuachitaParishSchools)