OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — From May 31, 2023, through June 29, 2023, the Ouachita Parish School Board will host its S.O.A.R. Summer Program. According to officials, the program is open to students who are currently attending an Ouachita Parish school.

Students must have attended Kindergarten through eighth grade during the 2022-2023 school year. The program is in-person and does not have virtual options. Parents must complete the online registration for each child.

The program will take place from Monday to Thursday, starting at 8 AM and ending at 1 PM. Buses will be provided; however, parents are encouraged to see the busing details on the Ouachita Parish School Board’s website as buses will not enter all neighborhoods.

Some schools will have only designated bus pick-up and drop-off locations. Officials confirmed that 13 elementary schools and 7 middle school sites will host the program.

Online registration is open through Friday, March 24, 2023, and students are not guaranteed a spot in the program after the deadline. Students admitted to the program after March 24, 2023, will only be admitted due to cancelation from other students who previously registered.

Also, students who attend the program will not receive a guaranteed advancement to the next grade. Parents can obtain more information about the program by visiting the link https://www.opsb.net/56678_1.