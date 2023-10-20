OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2023, reports confirmed that the Ouachita Parish School Board agreed to spend approximately $5.9 million upgrading sports facilities at West Ouachita High School. According to the Ouachita Citizen, upgrades at the high school would include the construction of a sports complex to house its track and soccer teams as well as a softball locker room and batting facility.

During a regular meeting on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, school board officials voted to award a $5,907,000 bid to Gentry Construction, of Sterlington, La., for the project. According to reports, the school system planned to pay for the project through revenues levied by its West Side Tax.

Officials reportedly advised that approximately 250 student-athletes on the high school’s track and soccer teams are expected to frequent the sports complex. According to the Ouachita Citizen, the budgeted amount for the project was $6 million.

Reports also mentioned that school board officials voted to spend approximately $1.7 million to renovate the softball and baseball fields at West Monroe High School. According to the Ouachita Citizen, renovations to the softball and baseball fields would include the addition of turf on both fields and repairs to drainage on the baseball field.

According to reports, GEOServices LLC was awarded a $1,737,000 bid to complete the project, and the school board planned to pay for the West Monroe High School project with revenues levied by its West Side Tax.